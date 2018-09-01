"Shelved indefinitely": What makes Woody Allen's new film so creepy.

It seems Hollywood may have finally stopped turning a blind eye to Woody Allen.

Despite his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accusing him of sexually assaulting her as seven-year-old girl, unbelievably the 82-year-old has managed to carry on with a successful career, with his reputation remaining almost completely unscathed.

But in the post-Weinstein era we’re living in, the tide seems to slowly be turning on Woody Allen – and it’s about bloody time.

Over two decades on from Dylan’s accusations, the screenwriter and director’s latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, has reportedly now been shelved indefinitely by Amazon – meaning it may never see the light of day.

And it’s good riddance too.

The controversial movie raised eyebrows when it was reported that the film involved the depiction of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 44-year-old man, played by Jude Law and a 15-year-old girl, played by Elle Fanning.

The film, which reportedly cost $25 million to make, was part of Allen's five-film deal he made with Amazon's studio head Roy Price back in 2016.

The former Amazon studio head, who made the deal with Allen specifically for Amazon's streaming service, has since quit the studios following his own sexual harassment scandal which was uncovered in October last year.

Originally expected for later this year, A Rainy Day in New York's future first looked rocky when Dylan, now 32, gave her first televised interview about the allegations against her adoptive father.

In the interview which was televised in January, Dylan claimed that Allen, who adopted her with partner Mia Farrow when she was just two weeks old, touched her inappropriately as a child, groomed her, sexually assaulted her, and once "buried" his head in her lap after taking off her clothes.