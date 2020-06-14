'Bird feeding' and shared baths: Inside Alicia Silverstone’s controversial parenting style.

To many of us, Alicia Silverstone will always be her iconic 90s Clueless character Cher Horowitz.

But in 2020, the 43-year-old actress is an author, organic supplements brand founder, and animal rights and veganism activist.

She's also a mother to nine-year-old Bear Blu, her son she shares with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

WATCH: Here's our favourite celebrity dads! Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

In a new interview with The New York Times, Silverstone speaks about her passion for veganism, why she stepped back from acting at her 90s 'It' girl peak, and how her family has been handling quarantine.

However, the focus has turned to Silverstone's previously documented controversial parenting style thanks to what appears to be an off-handed aside about bathing with her son towards the end of the profile.

Over several years, Silverstone has made headlines for voicing her opinions on birth and parenting, from being an orgasmic birth and elimination communication advocate, to why disposable nappies are "fuelled by corporate-backed pseudoscience".

Keep scrolling for a look into Alicia Silverstone’s controversial parenting practices.

Alicia Silverstone on her son's vegan diet and feeding habits.

Silverstone has been vegan herself since she was 21. But in 2012, a video of her 'bird feeding' her then-baby by chewing up food, before spitting it into his mouth, went viral.

Aside from the bird feeding practice experts are divided on, Silverstone has long spoken about how her son's strict vegan diet is the reason he's so healthy. It's a topic she reiterated in her parenting book The Kind Mama, writing Bear Blu has “never had a drop of medicine" because of it.

“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” she said at a 2018 Good Housekeeping sustainability summit in New York City.

“He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”