While we wait for the first episode of The Bachelorette to drop on Wednesday, October 10, we’re busy absorbing every single detail there is to know about Ali Oetjen – the woman who we’re going to watch fall in love.

However, beyond the Instagram images which portray a healthy, idyllic lifestyle filled with motivational quotes, a healthy diet and stringent exercise routine, the 32-year-old wellness influencer has recently shared her body image struggles.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Oetjen had a confession – nine years ago she underwent breast enhancement surgery in order to impress a boyfriend, and she deeply regrets it.

“My boobs were not money well spent,” she said.

“If I had my time over, I would not have gotten them done.

“When I got them done, I did it for someone else. I thought it would make them happy.”

The health and fitness advocate also said she’s had her “lips done” a while back but says she has no plans for future procedures.

“I would only ever have plastic surgery again to get my breast implants removed. I do not like my boobs,” she said.

Oetjen told the publication she wants to portray a positive body image for women. Although she isn’t against plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements, the reality TV star says the intention behind the decision is an important factor.