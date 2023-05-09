Alex Cooper is the #1 female podcast host in the world. Her engagement story is going viral.

Father Cooper is officially engaged.

The podcast host, who secured an $88 million deal with Spotify back in 2021, announced the news late last month. As such, the internet has responded just as one might expect from a group of devoted Gen Z'ers.

If you don't know who Alex Cooper is, as the host of Call Her Daddy, then chances are you've been living under a digital rock.

While she may only be 28 years old, she is the most popular female podcaster in the world.

Considering the fact there are close to 4 million podcasts in circulation, that's a pretty incredible feat.

Watch Alex Cooper's engagement video announcement. Post continues after video.



Video via Call Her Daddy.

In March, Cooper announced she was officially engaged to her formerly secret boyfriend who was famously known as Mr. Sexy Zoom Man. She's since revealed his real identity to be film producer (and CEO of Ace Entertainment) Matt Kaplan.

And their engagement story might just be the best one we've heard yet.

During her podcast announcement episode, Cooper admitted she'd waiting to make her engagement public.

"I have been keeping this to myself for a month and a half which was truly so fun that I kept it for myself and my family and my friends but then after a week I was starting to twitch," she explained. "I was like, I've been doing interviews, not being able to wear my ring and people are asking about my relationship."