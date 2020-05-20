Alex and Sofia had a wildly successful podcast. Now, the pair has fallen apart in a public feud.

Since 2018, Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn have been hosting one of the most popular podcasts in the world.

The Call Her Daddy podcast, which is owned by US media conglomerate Barstool Sports, shot to notoriety within just two months of its inception, quickly becoming one of the top 20 most popular shows on Apple Podcasts.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, the focus of Call Her Daddy is the personal and sex lives of 20-somethings Alex and Sofia, who are both based in New York City.

From advice about giving a good blowjob, to drunken stories centred around their close friendship, virtually no topic is off-limits. It’s sex talked about in a raw, honest way, from a female perspective.

As host Alex herself explained in a blog post: “Barstool liked our idea of uncensored, real, female locker room talk, which quite frankly is just as nasty as guy locker room talk. And we had no problem exploiting our experiences – as well as ourselves – for our listeners’ entertainment.”

But this week, after becoming a cult sensation in just two years, the Call Her Daddy podcast imploded.

Suddenly, after weeks of rumours, the behind-the-scenes drama between Alex, Sofia and Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy exploded on social media.

The drama first began back in April, when the podcast missed three of its usual weekly uploads.