'I reached out to Ajay Rochester about *that* article. Then, she sent me a voice memo.'

Over the weekend, I wrote an article about Ajay Rochester.

It was hooked off this TikTok video, where she shared what it's really like to be on the other side of the media. To be in the spotlight trying to live a normal life.

She told her followers about the "fallout and what you have to deal with personally" after an Australian publication writes something about you.

Something that's far from the truth.

Something that paints your life as 'shameful'.

Something that results in a hateful pile-on from people you've never met.

It was heartbreaking to watch. But sadly, it wasn't surprising.

Watch: Ajay Rochester shares her amazing adoption story on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

For someone who remains relatively removed from the Australian entertainment industry (Rochester spent a decade in the US), it seems the headlines are always spinning around 'where is she now'.

And after watching her TikTok, I decided to reach out to Ajay for comment.

I didn't hear back, and I figured that talking to the media about how s**t the media is, was the last thing she probably wanted to do.

Then, I received a voice memo from Ajay Rochester.

With her permission, I thought I would share some of what she said. Including, how the most recent article came about.

"My friend and I were just debriefing one day about some of these Airtasker gigs I'm doing, and he said, 'You should really share this – it's a part of you people just don't know."