An article was published about Ajay Rochester. She wants you to know about the "fallout".

Over a decade ago, Ajay Rochester was one of the most recognisable faces on Australian television. Between 2006 and 2009, she was the host of The Biggest Loser, presenting the show during its peak ratings.

However, since finishing her stint now over 13 years ago, the media hasn't stopped talking about her.

Even while remaining relatively removed from the Australian entertainment industry, the 53-year-old has been plagued with negative publicity. Constantly. As she described it back in 2017 - it's like a cruel "witch hunt" that would ultimately destroy her career.

Watch: Ajay Rochester shares her amazing adoption story on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.



Video via Mamamia

It's now been over 10 years since the TV host, and her then-10-year-old son Kai, packed up their life in Australia to escape the media and relocate to LA.

Now, back home in Australia, the sensationalist headlines are still spinning.

In a recent TikTok video, Rochester shared what it's really like to be on the other side of these stories, describing the "fallout and what you have to deal with personally".

Her video comes after a recent interview with an Australian publication, which soon resulted in a slew of hateful messages.

In the TikTok video, she talks about the real-world consequences of that kind of coverage.

"I'd love to share what it's like to have an article written about you," she said. "It's a weird world, being on a television show and then trying to live your life as a normal person."