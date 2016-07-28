I read this week that in Japan, you can rent strangers to listen to you talk.

For about ten bucks an hour, these men (always men, between the ages of 45-55), provide some non-judgmental company for people who want to blag on about secret shames that they wouldn’t dare tell their parents, friends or therapist.

A stranger therapy, of sorts. An interesting idea.

So like many things in my life, I thought I’d try it.

So I posted an ad on Airtasker.

Twenty bucks, I offered, for 30 minutes of listening.

Less than a dollar a minute. Cheaper than therapy.

Cheaper than the Chinese massage place near the food court at work.

The listener could have a tea or a coffee, and sip away as I chatty chat chatted to my heart's content.

No phones, no distractions, just someone to sit there in a quiet room and listen to me.

Within minutes, the offers starting pinging into my inbox.

ALL the offers. There's a lot of willing ears out there.

And so I randomly assigned the job to Winnie, a real estate agent who came to me in her lunch break, a small woman with a firm handshake.

I vetted her carefully: Are you a good listener? Can you nod sympathetically? Is your phone off?

Yes. Winnie ticked all the boxes.

"Why are you here?" I asked to break the ice. "To make money", she replied.

I couldn't fault her for honesty. We were off to a good start.

She took up the offer of a green tea, I started the timer and began.

It went a little like this: