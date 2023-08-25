A very compelling and petty theory about Aidan's ultimatum.

I have always been Team Aidan. Since the first time he appeared on Sex and the City many, many years ago, to his recent and long-awaited return to And Just Like That (let's forget about that weird jacket), I've always just liked that his character is a genuine good guy. Plus, John Corbett is a very nice-looking man.



But watching the final moments of season 2 of AJLT, I couldn't help but wonder... is Aidan about to do something really uncharacteristic and break Carrie's heart?

After a honeymoon-like romance and Carrie buying a fancy new Gramercy Park apartment for them to start over in, Aidan drops the bomb that they have to put their relationship on hold for five years because his youngest son needs him back at the farm.



On the one hand, Aidan is a parent, and parents have a tendency to put their children's needs above their own. But... Virginia is only a two-hour flight from New York, and surely Aidan can convince Wyatt to come with him to the Big Smoke if it means maintaining a relationship with the love of his life?

I watched and waited for Aidan to throw their relationship a lifeline, but he never even asked Carrie to move with him to Virginia. Sure, she was 90 per cent likely to say no because she's a New York City girl etc, etc, but there was still a slight chance she would have said yes. Through time and life experience, we can all learn to compromise and sacrifice for the ones we love, and hadn't Carrie learnt from losing Big that life is short? And when she questioned whether she made a "big mistake" in choosing Big over Aidan all those years ago, wasn't that her practically admitting that she would do whatever it took to make it work with Aidan this time around?