A 'bruised' wife and a careful denial: Brad Pitt's 'good guy' crown is wobbling.

Also, this week. A different picture of Brad Pitt. Painted in words between heavy lines of black redaction in an FBI report.

A drunk and messy man, grabbing his wife by her head, by her neck, by her shoulder and shaking her. A man who is yelling, screaming at her and at their children.

This version of Pitt is on a private plane, travelling between homes in France and California. He's been drinking and is angry about the way his wife, and the oldest of their six children, chose to get to the airport.

On the flight, he's shouting, furious, and he lunges at their oldest child, the 15-year-old whose attitude enrages him. His wife tries to intervene, and he bucks, throwing her backwards to the ground, injuring her arm and back and hand. This version of Pitt repeatedly punches the ceiling of the plane, pours beer on his wife as she tries to sleep and when the plane eventually lands, he tries to stop her from leaving with the family. He calls her crazy, mad, says she's trying to f**k this family. And he shakes her again.

"Are you okay, Mommy?" asks one of the younger children.

"No, mommy’s not ok," he answers. "She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy."

The child then asks their father not to hurt their mother.

Brad Pitt steps off this flight, on September 14, 2016, and his marriage is over.

It's been a smouldering ruin ever since, occasionally igniting into sparks of ugly dispute over custody, over money, over safety.

So does one version of Brad Pitt cancel out the other?

Image: Getty.