A 'bruised' wife and a careful denial: Brad Pitt's 'good guy' crown is wobbling.

A jaunty pink suit.
A rough-hewn brown linen skirt.
A knowing grin. Fingers curled into a love-heart, a double thumbs-up, the trademark self-deprecating raised eyebrow as he threatens the red carpet camera with a playful pulled-punch.
Brad Pitt is on the promo trail. His name - his $300million movie-star name - is the biggest among the stars of Bullet Train, a hyper-violent action-comedy about an unlucky hitman adrift in Japan. Brad Pitt's name is always the biggest in any movie he appears in, at any film festival he attends. Since his eye-watering debut as the most beautiful crook in Thelma and Louise back in 1991, he has crafted a career that now has him - at 58 - in the enviable position of still being both credible and bankable.