A royal commission into aged care in Australia has received the backing of leading groups in the sector.

But they don’t want the inquiry to be used as an excuse for the federal government to delay important reforms.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the royal commission on Sunday, following appalling cases of abuse of elderly people.

It comes as the number of Australians moving into residential care is set to rise sharply as the nation’s population ages.

“We are committed to providing older Australians with access to care that supports their dignity and recognises the contribution that they have made to society,” Mr Morrison said.

The decision was triggered in part by the Oakden nursing home scandal in South Australia.

The home was closed a year ago after it was revealed elderly patients with dementia had been abused for years.

The prime minister said he could no longer ignore the alarming number of aged care operators “flouting the law and putting lives at risk”.

There was an 177 per cent increase in the number of aged care homes where a serious risk to residents was identified in the last financial year, according to new government figures.

There was a 292 per cent increase in the number of facilities that refused to comply with rules.

“Walking by these statistics was not possible,” Mr Morrison said.

Leading Age Care Services Australia, Aged and Community Services Australia and the Council on the Ageing said they welcomed the review.