Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lara Worthington shared a photo to Instagram, and an optical illusion is freaking everyone out.

In the Instagram selfie that 32-year-old model Lara Worthington (Bingle) posted earlier today, there is a very confusing detail.

She appears to be peeling her skin back. But also she appears to have a new pair of breasts that don’t really look like breasts.

Looking into the camera, Lara knew this optical illusion was going to consume her followers, and that it did.

A post shared by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Aug 24, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

“I was terribly confused too and thought it was breast implants gone wrong,” wrote one follower on the Instagram post.

“I had to read comments to work out what was going on here,” wrote another.

It turns out the model was just lying down in water, and now that we know that it kinda makes more sense.

But we’re still confused. Just a little bit.

2. Julia Roberts just posted a throwback photo with Gwyneth Paltrow, and they look alarmingly alike.



Julia Roberts has posted a throwback photo to Instagram today and people are noticing that herself, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, look like actual twins.

“Gwyneth #TBT” she captioned the photo, and we just can’t look away.