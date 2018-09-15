Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Paris Hilton has just taken a subtle swipe at ex-best friend, Kim Kardashian.

Remember back when Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were friends? (Technically, they were colleagues – Kim was Paris’ “wardrobe assistant”.)

Before contouring and Yeezys were things that exist?

Sadly, those days are long gone, but even in 2018 when Kim and the entire Kardashian family are well on top of the reality TV hierarchy, Paris would like to remind Kim that she was an ‘it’ girl first.

Days after Kim released a series of promo photos for her latest KKW Beauty range that fans noticed looked a fair bit like photos Paris shared for her Valentine’s Day fragrance launch earlier this year, her former boss decided to re-post her photos.

People are convinced @ParisHilton threw major shade at her former assistant, stylist and friend, @KimKardashian. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GbjnbVF1cg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2018

THEN, Paris herself reposted the picture, along with the hashtag #iconic.