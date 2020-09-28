1. So, The Bachelor producers supposedly cut what Bella actually said to Locky when he dumped her.
It's no secret that The Bachelor is carefully cut to tell a very particular story.
So it's really no surprise that Bachie runner up, Bella Varelis missed an accurate edit in the finale.
Maybe because she was a bit too honest to paint the happy ending narrative The Bachelor loves?
According to Megan Pustetto from the So Dramatic! podcast the actual 'dumping' scene was quite different in reality.
“She told Locky that he was a hypocrite, that he lied to her, and had no moral backbone. She also went on a rant about Irena, claiming that she had manipulated and lied to him and lied to the girls the whole time.
“She finished it off by saying that they deserve each other, and that’s when she said, ‘Can I leave now?'”
I’m not entirely sure where to even start... When Locky told me he loved me and couldn’t wait to make me happy for the rest of my life, I believed him and trusted him whole heartedly. We connected on so many levels right from the beginning, some you saw, but most you didn’t. Having three months outside of filming completely changed the aspect of the show, it brought normality to the connection and we grew into what felt like a real relationship. Looking back; I’m proud of myself. I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve. Whilst it’s not my fairytale ending, the laughs and the memories will last a lifetime. I want to say thank you to my on-set Bachelor family who were with me up until the very end, thank you for making me laugh through my endless tears that night. To everyone that supported me on this crazy journey, the people out there who don’t even know me but continue to keep the vibes positive and especially the people who got me through a few of the hardest moments, you know who you are, and you’re the real ones. I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason and now was not my time, I’ll never stop being a hopeless romantic and I’m sure my happily ever after is still out there. Hopefully I don’t need to kiss too many more frogs 🐸✨A post shared by Bella 🌹 (@bellavarelis) on
Savage.
2. Apparently Ricki-Lee Coulter is set to replace Delta Goodrem on The Voice Australia.
We already know that the 2021 production of The Voice is going to look a little different next year, following the transition from it being a Channel Nine to a Channel Seven show.
With an all-Aussie judging panel in Channel Seven's sights (to work around the ongoing threat of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus), it looks like Boy George and Kelly Rowland will be kicked off the show altogether.
But whether Delta Goodrem or Guy Sebastian will follow The Voice to new home on Seven is another story itself.