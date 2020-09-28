1. So, The Bachelor producers supposedly cut what Bella actually said to Locky when he dumped her.

It's no secret that The Bachelor is carefully cut to tell a very particular story.

So it's really no surprise that Bachie runner up, Bella Varelis missed an accurate edit in the finale.

Maybe because she was a bit too honest to paint the happy ending narrative The Bachelor loves?

According to Megan Pustetto from the So Dramatic! podcast the actual 'dumping' scene was quite different in reality.

“She told Locky that he was a hypocrite, that he lied to her, and had no moral backbone. She also went on a rant about Irena, claiming that she had manipulated and lied to him and lied to the girls the whole time.

“She finished it off by saying that they deserve each other, and that’s when she said, ‘Can I leave now?'”

Savage.

2. Apparently Ricki-Lee Coulter is set to replace Delta Goodrem on The Voice Australia.

We already know that the 2021 production of The Voice is going to look a little different next year, following the transition from it being a Channel Nine to a Channel Seven show.

With an all-Aussie judging panel in Channel Seven's sights (to work around the ongoing threat of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus), it looks like Boy George and Kelly Rowland will be kicked off the show altogether.

But whether Delta Goodrem or Guy Sebastian will follow The Voice to new home on Seven is another story itself.