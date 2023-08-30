An airline has launched 'adults-only' cabins. Here's why it won't work.

When my daughter was just shy of four months old, I packed up all of her necessities (read: the entire nursery room) into an incredibly capacious bag and boarded an international flight.

I was shit scared. Terrified of not being able to troubleshoot whatever a newborn might throw my way 40,000ft in the air with no escape, and even more petrified of how the other passengers would react.

Mind you, it was only a three-hour flight to New Zealand, but regardless, I had my work cut out for me. She managed to fire off FOUR poo explosions in that time and screamed bloody murder for the final two hours. Nothing I did would console her. I felt trapped in and like everybody on the plane was seething at me. When the wheels hit the ground, it was the sweetest relief in the world. We were free.

During the past year since that fateful flight, it seems the fiery conversation over children on planes has erupted online, with parties for and against engaging in heated discourse. The debate seems to have really kicked into overdrive lately as it seems each week there’s a new story about someone publicly shaming parents for flying with their kids.

One TikTok user garnered attention when she posted a video from a flight she took and complained about a crying child. "Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights? I would pay SO much money,” she wrote.

Well, she and many others better start shelling out that cash because a new dawn of aviation is upon us. Corendon Airlines has announced they will start rolling out an adults-only section ticket available on their Airbus A350-900s flying from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Curaçao International Airport. The first 102 seats at the front of the aircraft will be reserved for those wanting to fly without the disturbance of children.