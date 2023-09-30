Does ADHD make monogamy harder?

Sarah* kisses her husband of 16 years, grabs her bags and heads out the door. He follows soon after. They have a date. But not with each other. That night, they'll fall asleep side by side, in their own bed - sleepovers aren't allowed.

That's one of the relationship rules that ensures their open marriage works.

"Sleepovers are a thing we don't do unless we both discuss it and agree to them," Sarah tells Mamamia.

"We need to make time for each other and the children, so one date per week. We don't share private information, so I know the name of the person he's meeting but not private information. We always put the dates in each other's calendar."

There's no dating friends or the parents of their children's friends either. These are some of the rules the couple put in place when they opened their relationship three years ago.

While the decision to change the structure of their relationship was relatively recent, it was always going to happen, says Sarah, who has always struggled with monogamy.

"I've always ended up cheating on my partners, which is not something I'm proud of at all. And obviously it didn't end well, and those relationships ended," she says, emphasising her affairs weren't about her partners.

"I think it's the excitement of the transgression, but also the validation from other people, and needing something exciting to happen, or something interesting or something new."