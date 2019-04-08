WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Lara had 8 weeks to plan her wedding so she could walk down the aisle.

Welcome to Wedding of the Week, the five-part series lifting the veil (see what we did there?) on real weddings from our Mamamia readers.
Each week, we’ll deep dive into one Aussie couple’s wedding day to bring you all the details about the important stuff – the dress, venue, food, flowers, photography and words of wisdom.
This week’s Wedding of the Week is Lara and Adam’s. When Lara was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2017, she and Adam rushed to plan their wedding so Lara would be able to walk down the aisle unaided. It wasn’t the wedding they thought they would have, but they said the day was perfect.
The basics.
Who: Lara, a 34-year-old former registered nurse, and Adam, a 42-year-old geologist, from Adelaide, SA.
Wedding date: December 9, 2017.
Number of guests: 150 for the ceremony followed by an intimate reception for 30.
Total cost: $20,000.
Photography: Chasing Eve Photography.
Top Comments
So glad to see this series back again, I love seeing real weddings. (Much prefer this than all the ‘nightmare bride’ stories.) It looks like you had a lovely day, sometimes having an ‘emergency’ of some sort means you really cut out all the distractions and get down to the really important stuff. Love the idea of having the reception at the library!