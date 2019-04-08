WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Lara had 8 weeks to plan her wedding so she could walk down the aisle.

"Adam and I met online and we hit it off through texting straight away. He was going through a divorce with two young children, and I was very hesitant at first having just come out of a difficult relationship. We decided to meet at a beer cafe and the spark was there as soon as we hugged hello."

We had a really lovely evening full of great conversation and laughter, and as he was walking me back to my car, it was like time stood still for a moment and we were lost in each other. I drove off that night knowing I had just met the love of my life, and somehow, we would be together one day when things were more settled.

"I knew I had met my future husband, I had no doubt in the world. We stayed in touch via text and coincidentally saw each other at the cricket one day. From then on, we started dating officially and fell in love very quickly, moving in together after a few months. Adam proposed at the Eiffel Tower in May 2016, we were six months pregnant at the time. Baby Thomas was born in August 2016, and we had planned to be married in May 2018.

"However, after I was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in September, 2017, we decided to get married straight away so I would be able to walk down the aisle without the aid of a wheelchair. So the plans we had went out of the window and we planned the ceremony and reception in two-and-a-half months, it was a completely different wedding to what we had originally planned, and we couldn’t have been more happy with the way it turned out, it was so meaningful and full of love. It was the perfect day."

The wedding dress.

Wedding dress: Alexis George.