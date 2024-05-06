The real life plot twist unfolding between Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart.

Did someone say plot twist? I'm truly OBSESSED with the love story potentially unfolding between Home and Away stars, Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart.

And no, I'm not talking about any on-screen storylines.

In case you're not across the Aussie soap, these two play husband and wife — Justin and Leah — on the long-running series, which makes it all the more delicious that the actors are now rumoured to be dating.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a romance has been brewing between these two for months. Reports suggest that Nicodemou and Stewart were seen kissing at a Seven Network Christmas Party and the couple have since been spotted at the movies holding hands and canoodling like their loved-up characters.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou in Home and Away. Image: Seven.