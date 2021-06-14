Ada Nicodemou has been on television for 27 years. But not because she loves acting.

After more than two decades on television, Ada Nicodemou isn't entirely sure she wants to be an actor.

While many in the profession speak of it as a vocation, a craft they feel called to, the Home and Away star describes her career in practical terms. It's a job; an enjoyable and thankfully stable one given the volatile nature of the industry. But that's all.

"I still don't know whether I want to act. I always go, 'I'm acting at the moment,'" she told Mamamia's No Filter podcast. "I don't know whether it's something I'll continue to do.

"Maybe that's because I like something stable. Or [because] I never feel like I'm that good at it. I just feel like it's something that I've done naturally, but I haven't trained for it, and someone's going to realise that I'm not that great.

"I only just got renewed [for Home and Away] last year. And I was like, 'Oh, okay, they still want me.'"

This, from a woman with six Logie nominations three of which were for the Gold, and a woman whose career has barely paused since it began on Heartbreak High back in 1994.

Nicodemou did take a brief interlude in her early 20s in which she studied event planning and tried a desk job. But bored by the 9-to-5 routine of it all, she returned to acting, taking a role on Breakers and then as the beloved Leah Patterson on Home and Away.