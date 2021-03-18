"I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired." 8 actors who were fired from massive movies or TV shows.

When it comes to Hollywood actors, we always hear the success stories. The stars who landed their breakout roles and were instantly catapulted to fame.

But the road to success isn't always an easy one. In fact, some of the most famous actors have been fired before.

And it happens a lot more than you think.

Celebrities of the likes of Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Dax Shepard know it's exactly what it's like to be given the boot.

So if you've ever been fired before don't worry, here are nine famous factors actors who were also sacked from their movie or TV show role.

Sarah Silverman in Pride & Joy.

