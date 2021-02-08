3 nights in jail and losing a tooth: 7 bizarre things actors have done to prepare for roles.

Preparing for a movie role doesn't always come easy.

While some actors spend quite a bit of time training, learning a new language, or practising a new skill, other actors have been known to take their roles to a whole new level.

Whether it be spending a few nights in jail or losing a tooth, certain actors have gone to some pretty extreme lengths in order to get into character.

Here are seven of the wildest things actors have done to prepare for roles.

Brad Pitt and the cast of Fury went through training that was designed to "break" them.

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Brad Pitt and his casemates had to go through some pretty intense boot camping training to prepare for their roles in Fury.

"It was set up to break us down, to keep us cold, to keep us exhausted, to make us miserable, to keep us wet, make us eat cold food. And if our stuff wasn’t together we had to pay for it with physical forfeits. We’re up at five in the morning, we’re doing night watches on the hour," Pitt told Express.