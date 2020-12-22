Skincare in 2021 looks rather different. So, here are the brand new beauty rules you better get used to.

Umm... so skincare was a total babe this year. She was! She really was. Everyone loved her. We all ditched our makeup routines (foundation? Pfft!) and decided there was absolutely NO limit as to how many face masks you could apply in a single day. What a time.

Watch: Speaking of face masks, let's all watch just how satisfying it is to rid 100 blackheads outta your face. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

We stopped buying 'going out' clothes and ransacked beauty stores (virtually, of course), purchasing a whole heap of skincare products we've wanted to try since, forever.

The skincare industry dealt with things like maskne woes, at-home treatment alternatives and churned out some swanky, game-changing devices to keep our little salon-deprived selves happy.

As for the year ahead? Here's what experts predict skincare will be like in 2021.

1. Personalised skincare.

Fact: Everyone's skin is different - and beauty brands are starting to notice that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all kinda deal. In 2021 you'll see more and more customisable options to suit individual needs.

"Skincare has seen tremendous growth this past year. People are much more invested in their skin health than ever before and I don’t think that’s going to change coming into 2021," said beauty therapist and founder of The Parlour Room, Natalie Papadopoulos.

Listen: In this episode of You Beauty, we speak to the founder of personalised skincare brand Qr8 about the basics of a good skincare routine. Post continues after podcast.

"We’re seeing a lot more people eager to learn about their skin and understanding their unique skincare needs, and how they react with particular products and environmental aggressors. The goal has always been achieving glowing skin, and I feel 2021 is going to the year of mastering the real, 'no makeup' makeup look," said Papadopoulos.

2. Skin needling.

When it comes to in-clinic skincare treatments, skin practitioner Sarah Hudson from Skin By Sarah Hudson said skin needling is going to have a major moment.