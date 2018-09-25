"I walked in matching the table cloths." Abby Gilmore reflects on her experience of the Brownlow.

Abby Gilmore was a 22-year-old mum-of-one when she attended the Brownlow in 2015 with then-boyfriend, AFL forward Jake Stringer.
Less than a year later, Gilmore, who had a six-week-old baby, would receive a text message from a 17-year-old schoolgirl claiming she had been having an affair with Stringer.
“I was just chilling with [Jake’s teammate Jason Johannisen] when I got this message and just went pale,” Gilmore told Herald Sun journalist Alice Coster.
“I showed Jason. We both had no idea.”
“I immediately thought I must be doing something wrong. I think that is what so many women first feel, I’m not good enough,” Gilmore told the Herald Sun, adding she felt “so ashamed” that her ‘perfect life’ had come “crumbing down”.
On Monday night, three years since she attended the Brownlow, Gilmore shared a photo to Instagram, cropping out her former partner.
"Just your yearly reminder that I was fortunate enough to attend once..." wrote the 25-year-old.
"I walked in matching the table cloths and never got to redeem myself ever again... everyone tonight looks so hot!
"It's next level... I was also in new ideas [sic] worst dressed sooooo yeh happy Brownlow."
Gilmore then posted a video telling her followers, "I'm literally at the point where I’m about to get in my car and go buy chocolate.
"I need it that badly. This is not a drill."
Top Comments
Does anyone know why Abby and Sophie Cachia had a falling out?
Moreover, does anyone actually care? And if so, why?
So. The time has come to move on, folks. We've heard about the end of her relationship with the father of her children again, and again, and again. We heard about her going the Brownlows three years ago. Both parties now have new partners. Quit dredging up old material - it can't be dined out on indefinitely.
I can understand that going over it helps her, but it's probably not in anyone's best interest to be doing it publicly.
Like, write a journal or diary or something, it doesn't have to be done in a forum that will still exist when your kids are grown up.
Indeed. If she's still at a stage where she needs to work through things, it needs to be done privately, with professionals - not on the internet, to an audience, which, as you say, potentially compromises the relationship her children have with their father.
Then again, there's a certain currency associated with the previous relationship. Without that, she's just some anonymous woman with two kids who posts pictures on the internet - hardly different or interesting (or worthy of sponsorship...).