"I walked in matching the table cloths." Abby Gilmore reflects on her experience of the Brownlow.

Abby Gilmore was a 22-year-old mum-of-one when she attended the Brownlow in 2015 with then-boyfriend, AFL forward Jake Stringer.

Less than a year later, Gilmore, who had a six-week-old baby, would receive a text message from a 17-year-old schoolgirl claiming she had been having an affair with Stringer.

“I was just chilling with [Jake’s teammate Jason Johannisen] when I got this message and just went pale,” Gilmore told Herald Sun journalist Alice Coster.

“I showed Jason. We both had no idea.”

“I immediately thought I must be doing something wrong. I think that is what so many women first feel, I’m not good enough,” Gilmore told the Herald Sun, adding she felt “so ashamed” that her ‘perfect life’ had come “crumbing down”.

On Monday night, three years since she attended the Brownlow, Gilmore shared a photo to Instagram, cropping out her former partner.

"Just your yearly reminder that I was fortunate enough to attend once..." wrote the 25-year-old.

"I walked in matching the table cloths and never got to redeem myself ever again... everyone tonight looks so hot!

"It's next level... I was also in new ideas [sic] worst dressed sooooo yeh happy Brownlow."

Gilmore then posted a video telling her followers, "I'm literally at the point where I’m about to get in my car and go buy chocolate.

"I need it that badly. This is not a drill."