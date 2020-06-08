The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “My Tinder got blocked.” Abbie Chatfield on why she applied for The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up Abbie Chatfield has revealed why she applied for The Bachelor in the first place, and her reason is, well, a lot simpler than we were expecting.

In an interview with the Sex Love Magic podcast, Chatfield shared that she was banned from her Tinder account after it was inactive for months, which led her to consider The Bachelor.

"I haven't had Tinder [in a long time]," she started.

"My Tinder got blocked so that's why I went on the show."





She explained it was inactive for seven months as she entered a relationship with a "Scottish guy" that didn't work out.

"The next day me and my roommate downloaded Tinder to see what's happening and it was blocked and I hadn't used the app for seven months and I couldn't get it back - so I applied for The Bachelor."

A very valid reason, if you ask us.

2. The MasterChef contestant tipped to be Australia’s next Bachelorette.

For the past eight weeks, MasterChef fans all over the country have been cheering on fan favourite Tessa Boersma. And now there's a rumour going around that she may not be leaving our screens once the competition is over.

According to New Idea, the 27-year-old chef is tipped to be Australia's next Bachelorette, with an offer allegedly being "lined up".

It wouldn't be the first time a reality TV star has landed the role, with former Bachelorette Angie Kent first appearing on Gogglebox.