'PMDD is like PMS on steroids. It drove me to a dark place.'

Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicidal ideation that may be distressing to some readers.

As I sat on the train on my way into the Mamamia office, silent tears rolled down my face. I stared bleakly out the window, the crisp blue sky taunting me as I sniffled into a tissue, hiding behind my sunnies and hoping everyone just thought I was having an allergic moment, rather than a complete breakdown on public transport.

As I dabbed at my face with my snotty Kleenex, I opened up my period tracker on my phone.

“Three days until your next period!” the screen told me cheerfully.

I let out a sigh of relief.

I didn’t actually feel any better, but at least I knew I wasn’t going crazy.

Because this wasn’t ‘me’; not really. This was hormonal.

This was PMDD.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a condition that affects around five percent of women, if not more, says holistic health expert Nat Kringoudis, who runs her own women’s health practice, The Pagoda Tree, in Melbourne.

And, spoiler alert: feeling this way isn’t normal.

“Women will say, ‘I just thought I was going crazy or I just thought it was part of just how I’m going to feel as I get older,” Kringoudis explained when we sat down to speak about the rude cousin of PMS – which goes largely undiagnosed.

“Women will say, 'Oh, I cope fine.’ But if you’ve got symptoms of PMS or PMDD, your body's telling you that it's not fine,” explained Kringoudis.

“While it's really normal to feel a little hungrier before a period, a little bit more tired, and maybe a little bit moody for a day – that’s about it.