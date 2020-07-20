"That's not what I said." Bachelor in Paradise's Abbie on the 'villain' edit, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "That's not what I said." Bachelor in Paradise's Abbie Chatfield on the show's 'villain' edit.

Abbie Chatfield is no stranger to the 'villain' edit on reality TV.

The 25-year-old wasn't exactly painted in the best light on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor or in the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking to New Idea, Abbie has shared the signs that someone is being given the villain edit on reality TV.

"Unless you see [a statement] come from someone's mouth, word for word on camera, assume it's edited," she told the publication.

"And when you notice that one thing, you notice all the bad things people say are in voice overs! I only know when I was edited because I knew what I had said. So I was like, 'That's not what I said in that context.'"

She went on to explain that editors will often cut different words together to form completely new sentences. The soundtrack in the background also makes it difficult to hear what they have pieced together.

"They turn the music up so you can't notice," she said.

We don't know about you, but we'll sure be watching Bachelor in Paradise very differently from now on.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

2. "I expected more from her." Bachelor in Paradise's Renee responds to Cass flirting with Ciarran.

Yikes.

Renee Barrett, who is set to appear on Bachelor In Paradise this week, has responded to seeing her friend Cassandra Mamone flirting with her ex-boyfriend Ciarran Stott. And she doesn't sound too happy about it