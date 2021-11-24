Aaron Carter was our childhood crush of the 2000s. His life could not look anymore different now.

This post deals with drug abuse, sexual assault, miscarriage and violence, and could be triggering for some readers.



It was the late 1990s and early 2000s when singer Aaron Carter established himself as a household name thanks to his heartthrob status.

He was the quintessential pin-up, with bubblegum songs like ‘I Want Candy’ flinging him into mainstream fame. His second album, ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’, sold three million copies in the United States.

At not even 16 years old, Carter had released four albums.

The singer performed as the opening act for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys (of which his brother, Nick Carter, was one) and appeared in Disney show Lizzie McGuire. He also infamously dated Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan – at the same time.

But, as is a well-known narrative for many teenage sensations, his stardom softened as his drug use hardened.

In an interview with American talk-show The Doctors, Carter, now 33 years old, shared the reality of his drug addiction.

"I started [huffing] when I was about 16. My sister Leslie, who passed away from an overdose, got me into it," Carter recalled. "I didn’t really touch it until I was about 23, right after I did Dancing with the Stars. And I started going to Staples and Office Depot, and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me."

"I was huffing because I was really f**king stupid and sad but this is really no excuse," he continued.

"I was huffing because I’m a drug addict."