Aaron Carter has died aged 34.

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died this weekend at his California home. He was 34 years old.

Representatives of Carter's team have confirmed his death in a statement.

"It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA," his rep told Page Six. "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

Aaron and his brother Nick. Image: Getty.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Carter was found dead in his bath at his home and that Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at around 11am local time after receiving a report of drowning.