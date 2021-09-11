"I'm sorry I made the 9/11 thing": How a 21yo filmmaker became an accidental conspiracy hero.

Loose Change was among the first truly viral videos on the internet. An online phenomenon, it was watched by tens of millions of people and remains one of the most successful independent documentaries of all time.

But the man who wrote it is sorry it ever saw the light of day.

***

Dylan Avery was only a teenager on September 11, 2001, the day al-Qaeda terrorists piloted hijacked passenger planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

The following year, the aspiring filmmaker from Oneonta, New York, started pulling together a drama about a group of high school friends who discover the 9/11 attacks were a US government conspiracy. Only a few scenes were ever filmed before a lack of finances crippled the production.

But Avery found another avenue for his storytelling: documentary.

By then, conspiracy theories about the attacks had emerged on forums and sites like 911review.com and whatreallyhappened.com, most questioning whether the US Government had engineered (or at least deliberately not stopped) the attacks in order to justify its subsequent 'War on Terror' in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A self-described "angsty kid", Avery tucked himself away in his basement apartment in Washington D.C. and dedicated time between his shifts at a local restaurant to pulling together some of the most compelling theories.

With the help of childhood friend and US Army vet, Korey Rowe, he crafted a rudimentary, hour-long feature film that was released in April 2005 via DVD and the file-sharing platform BitTorrent.

Watch: the trailer for a later edition of Loose Change.





The original Loose Change was more like a PowerPoint presentation than the slick, homemade conspiracy films populating the internet today. But something about it resonated with those desperately seeking an explanation for the atrocities of that September day.

After Avery, Rowe and their new 'researcher', a 9/11 conspiracy obsessive named Jason Bermas, released a second edition of the film, it went to new heights. Fans ripped it from DVD and uploaded it to Google Video, a now-defunct YouTube equivalent, where it was viewed over 10 million times.

Multiple editions were released over the following decade, posing theories that the attacks were an "inside job". Some of the most resonant being that the Twin Towers collapsed due to controlled demolition, that Flight 77 wasn't flown into the Pentagon, and that Flight 93 (which crashed in Pennsylvania after brave passengers overthrew the hijackers) landed safely in Connecticut.

Though these theories have been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked, Loose Change became a touchstone for the swelling '9/11 truthers' movement.

"I'm sorry I made the 9/11 thing."

Of course, the bogus claims around the September 11 attacks weren't the first conspiracy theories. Think Roswell, the Moon Landing, the J.F.K. assassination.

But the conditions under which they — and by extension, Loose Change — entered the zeitgeist ensured they flourished like none had before.

Having experienced the deadliest attack on US soil since the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbour, people were traumatised and scared; something research has repeatedly cited as fertile ground for conspiracies.