"I was in shock." Jane was one of the 13 Australian women invasively searched in Qatar.

When armed Qatari authorities boarded a plane sitting on Doha's Hamad International Airport tarmac and ordered all women to exit the aircraft with their passports, Jane* feared for her life.

She wondered if she was being kidnapped or if it was a hostage situation. Would she ever see her husband or family again? What would happen to her if she refused to go with the men?

Two men with guns escorted Jane off the plane. There was a language barrier, and the men did not answer any of Jane's frantic questions. Then she was taken into a waiting ambulance.

Watch: Jane shares her experience on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

There, a female doctor told her that a baby had been abandoned and she needed to be 'checked'.

Not long before, a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in an airport rubbish bin. In response, airport authorities decided every woman in the airport or sitting on the tarmac were suspects and would be searched with invasive internal examinations.

Jane was among 18 women, including 13 Australians, who were forced to undergo an invasive medical procedure in Qatar on October 2.

She and her husband were returning home to Australia after three years in London.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut borders, cancelled flights and made returning home difficult for thousands of Australians overseas, Jane and her husband had considered themselves lucky to be on the flight between London and Sydney, with a layover in Doha.

Qatari authorities discovered a baby abandoned in a Doha airport. Image: 60 Minutes.