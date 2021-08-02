The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 3.

Government extends COVID support as Labor suggests cash incentive to get vaccinated.

The federal government will focus on measures to limit damage to the economy as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in NSW and Queensland.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will on Tuesday introduce to federal parliament a draft law to make changes to worker and business support.

Labor will support the bill if it is consistent with what the government has previously said it would do.

It is understood the bill will allow the roll out of national business support payments for those impacted by significant lockdowns and make the payments tax-free.

While the focus of the debate will be on the government's pandemic response, health authorities' concerns are growing about the impact on children - especially those with underlying medical conditions.

Approval has now been given for children as young as 12 who have impaired immune systems or come from other vulnerable groups to get priority access to Pfizer vaccines.

Vulnerable 12- to 15-year-olds will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine from next week and residents in Queensland’s COVID-19 hotspot are being urged to get any available vaccine | @rachelclun https://t.co/x1hg8ZbG8R — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) August 2, 2021

Health Minister Greg Hunt said this meant about 220,000 children would be able to get a Pfizer vaccine.

A broader step to approve the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 15 for COVID-19 could be given within weeks.

Labor says the federal government should offer a $300 payment to fully vaccinated Australians to give the program a much-needed shot in the arm.

There are concerns the COVID-19 vaccination program, which so far has delivered 12.4 million doses, has been too slow and is putting Australia's health and economic recovery at risk.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese wants the Morrison government to provide a one-off payment to every person who has been fully vaccinated by December 1. This would include those who have already been vaccinated.