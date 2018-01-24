The Oscar nominations for 2018 have landed. Here's everything you need to know.

Nominations for the 2018 Oscars have been announced and this year, Hollywood is near unrecognisable.

A handful of kick-arse women are nominated for playing powerful female characters – including our very own Margot Robbie for her performance in I, Tonya.

As well as this, James Franco is noticeably absent from the Best Actor category, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

And three of the films nominated for Best Original Screenplay feature female leads, including Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The awards will be handed out on March 4 at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Actor:

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

