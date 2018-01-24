The Oscar nominations for 2018 have landed. Here's everything you need to know.

Nominations for the 2018 Oscars have been announced and this year, Hollywood is near unrecognisable.
A handful of kick-arse women are nominated for playing powerful female characters – including our very own Margot Robbie for her performance in I, Tonya.
As well as this, James Franco is noticeably absent from the Best Actor category, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
And three of the films nominated for Best Original Screenplay feature female leads, including Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The awards will be handed out on March 4 at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Here’s what you need to know:
Best Actress:
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep – The Post
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Actor:
- Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Picture:
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Best Supporting Actress:
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
- Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Best Supporting Actor:
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
- Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
