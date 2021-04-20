Zoë Kravitz had a 'pandemic divorce'. Now it seems she's found love again.

Zoë Kravitz is a pretty private person.

As the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, she's always been in the spotlight, but she rarely comments on her relationships or most recently, her divorce.

According to court records obtained by People, the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman on December 23, 2020. They had been together for four years and married for one-and-a-half of them.

Kravitz met fellow actor Glusman in 2016 when she was at a bar with their mutual friends. Shortly after, the couple moved in together.

In October 2018, Glusman planned on proposing to Kravitz in Paris, but because of work obligations, he ended up proposing at home. She announced the news very candidly in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Oh yeah, I’m engaged," she told the publication. "I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private."