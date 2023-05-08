It's a Wednesday morning. I'm 30 minutes early for an interview (as my colleague Leigh Campbell would say, it's a disease), so I hover awkwardly at a coffee shop across the road from the Ace Hotel, in Sydney.

I order an almond latte, and it takes ages, and I actually end up receiving a full cream latte because we don't know why.

I drink it anyway, pray for my stomach and make sure I spill some of it down the front of my shirt.

But there's no time to fix it because I'm now nearly late? And HOW, but okay?

I do the half run/jog across the road because I have about two and a half minutes to get there and omg my stomach and the dairy. Ha ha ha, but seriously. I feel funny.

But I'm excited about this interview! Which is maybe a little unusual.

Because I interview a lot of people — cosmetic and skin experts, celebrity hair and makeup artists, beauty brand founders, the Obamas, Oprah, etc, etc.

But this one is with Zoe Foster Blake. And everyone who knows of Zoe Foster Blake knows that's a very good time, indeed.

I've spoken with her before (during COVID) (on a Zoom) (remember lockdown?) and can tell you that it is a very good time. It really is!

Watch: How Zoe Foster- Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.