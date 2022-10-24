"I didn't know you could put rose gold in a wall." A recap of Zoë Foster Blake's house tour.

There's nothing I love more than a snoop around a house. It could be a friend's house, a distant relative's abode, a random house for sale in my suburb, I'll have a gander around the lot.

But my favourite brand of snooping comes in the form of a celebrity house tour.

While I don't often get personally invited round for a nosey (rude), these tours often come in the form of a video or a magazine spread – much like the one beautifully done by Vogue Living Australia for none other than Zoë Foster Blake and Hamish Blake's Sydney home.

Now, in case you're not across these guys, they are practically Australian royalty. Born of radio and magazine fame, and now the hosts of award-winning prime-time TV shows and global beauty brands, Zoë and Hamish have built their personal brands on being a relatable, funny, down-to-earth gal and guy.