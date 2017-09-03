Zoe and Benji Marshall have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Rugby league star Benji Marshall and his media personality wife Zoe have announced they are expecting their first child together.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, the couple said after four years of marriage, they were more than ready to start a family together.

“I’ve always believed that I was put on this earth to have a family. I have been waiting for a long time – I have wanted to be a dad forever,” the NRL star told the magazine.

However, the last couple of years have been plagued with Zoe’s health struggles, with the 33-year-old being open and transparent about her battle with stage four endometriosis, the toll it’s taken on her body and the potential for her to fall pregnant.

“We always knew we wanted a baby, so living with that uncertainty was tough. It was always in the back of my mind,” she said.

Writing about her battle with endo on her blog, the radio presenter has detailed how crippling the pain can be.