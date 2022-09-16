A shattered jaw and agoraphobia: 5 things we learned from Zac Efron's latest profile.

After a few years being relatively quiet, Zac Efron is making headlines in 2022.

Earlier this week, Men's Health published a profile with the 34-year-old where he discusses everything from his upcoming movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, to why his face looks dramatically different.

Here are five things we learned.

1. He plans to return to Byron Bay.

Remember that time Zac Efron was living in Byron Bay? Yep, you remember - at the height of the pandemic when we were all stuck at home, the Baywatch actor was based in the NSW coastal town.

He filmed a movie (Stan's Gold), slept in hammocks, and dated a civilian. What a time.

And from the sounds of things, Efron plans on heading back.

At the beginning of the article, profiler Lauren Larson says Efron prefers Los Angeles in "small doses". And he eventually plans to relocate to Byron Bay, where he reportedly owns land.

But for the time being, you can find the actor on the road, exploring.

"I’m in a van trying to travel and see as much of the world as I can," he said. "Or just hiking in the woods and camping."