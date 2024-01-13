Why Kate Middleton has become a fashion muse for Gen Z.

Since season 6 of The Crown dropped on Netflix, Gen Z has taken a particular interest in Kate Middleton's pre-royal days.

You see, long before she became a princess, she had developed a label that belonged only to her: style icon. And now, the media's obsession with the then-potential future Queen has meant that almost 20 years on, Middleton's early-noughties wardrobe is having a revival on social media.

We first heard about a then-very normal girl back in 2004, when The Sun broke the news Prince William had a girlfriend. It was Middleton, a fellow student at the University of St Andrews.

From there, paparazzi were intent on catching her out and about doing basically anything — from trips to and from university, to jumping in a taxi after leaving the club at 1am, or running errands with her father.

And while most would probably consider their hounding as harassment or stalking, Middleton took it all in her stride –and delivered elegance, era-appropriate fashion, and understated style time and time again.

But what TikTok is really loving at the moment are the royal's best looks from her partying days, aka before she married Prince William in 2011.

Kate Middleton's party days are being remembered for her iconic Y2K outfits. Image: Getty.