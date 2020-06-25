Kidnapping, sexual abuse and lies: The dark history of yoga's introduction to the West.

Even if you're not a yoga fan, chances are you know what a downward dog is. Or you've heard about a 'sun salutation'. Or perhaps you own a pair of yoga-inspired leggings.

It's safe to say the ancient Indian practice is well and truly ingrained into modern Western society.

Cities in all corners of the globe have dozens, if not hundreds, of yoga classes available, and Adriene Mishler, a yogi from Texas, has 7.77 million subscribers on YouTube.

But while the West might have made yoga 'cool' for the masses, the practice actually dates back 5000 years, only trickling into Western culture in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

While there were already some questionable beginnings - including the tradition of covering your body with the ashes of the dead, the dangers of pranayama (extreme breath work), and according to the Times a sex cult - as the West started to meddle and popularity in the pastime grew on a more global scale, scandal also followed.

Australia's yoga and pilates industry is now worth more than $1 billion. Image: Getty. Yoga masters started travelling over to Western countries from India sharing their poses and practices. Swami Vivekananda is often pinpointed as being one of the first to make a real stir, after his appearance at the 1893 Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago. It was Pierre Bernard who was largely credited for being the first American to introduce the philosophy of yoga and tantra to the American people in 1905.

However, in 1910, two teenage girls accused him of kidnapping, claiming he had prevented them from leaving his clinic. One of the girls told authorities he had made her strip, and then he placed his hand on her breast, explaining that he was "testing her heartbeat". Reports also suggest he subjected both young girls to "ceremonial sex".