Perhaps the most obvious answer is that Adriene is really, really good. She matches your breathing. Pushes you when you want to be pushed and lets you stretch when your muscles have begun to shake. Her practice is meditative – a form of mindfulness as well as a challenge for the body. She also offers an enormous amount of content, tailoring classes for all levels and all preferences. They include ‘Yoga for Back Pain‘, ‘Yoga for the Service Industry‘, ‘Yoga for Runners‘, and ‘Yoga for When You’re Angry‘. Her ‘30 Days of Yoga‘ challenge, with classes ranging from 18 minutes to 43 minutes, has attracted a cult following.

For Adriene, yoga isn’t about pushing yourself to your absolute limit or being the best or building a six pack. Quite the opposite. She encourages those practising at home to be gentle on themselves and know their own body. The biggest hurdle for a lot of people getting started with exercise, she says, is the idea that they have to be good at it. Many yoga instructors use their social media pages to contort their bodies into the most extreme poses, making yoga seem entirely inaccessible to the average person. Her message is simple. Just show up.

Notoriously private, Adriene doesn’t share a great deal about her life on social media. But here’s what we know about who she is, and how she came to be one of the most famous yoga instructors in the world.

Adriene Mishler’s rise to fame

Adriene was born in 1984 in Austin, Texas, to parents who were both actors. Her mother, Melba Martinez, is Mexican-American. She grew up interested in gymnastics and dance, and was 18 when she did her yoga teacher training. She tells Women’s Health that the first time she practised yoga she “cried tears of joy”, and ever since she’s been “obsessed”.

In her early 20s, Adriene starred in an indie horror movie that never finished production. She worked in theatre, film and television, as well as making some money off voiceover work. In 2012, she decided she couldn’t continue to juggle acting, teaching yoga, and teaching drama, and so was going to have to pick one.

Her business partner, Chris Sharpe, saw enormous potential in ‘Yoga with Adriene’.

The wellness industry was growing exponentially, and they both felt they could experiment with specific yoga key words that were trending on YouTube and Google.