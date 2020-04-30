Adriene Mishler has been declared the “Patron Saint of Quarantine“.
With more than 100 countries living in some sort of lockdown, ‘Yoga with Adriene’ has made its way into millions of homes all over the world. The 35-year-old stretches tight bodies, builds strength from the living room floor, and repeats her mantra that has perhaps never been more pertinent: “Find what feels good”.
Her yoga isn’t about being the most flexible, or looking good in $200 yoga pants. Even her set up isn’t especially aspirational. Filming from her home in Austin, Texas, she has a mat, a few plants, and her mostly asleep blue heeler named Benji.
We are on our way HOME. Who is practicing live with Day 20 today? Who is rocking their own pace and enjoying a slow burn? This series is designed to read like a good book, you won’t want to miss a chapter, each page setting up for the next. You can experience it in 30 days. You can experience it in 365. Tell me what day you are on down below? (Or are you about to pick it up ??) ✨#ywaHOME #yogawithadriene #findwhatfeelsgood
But type in the word ‘yoga’ into Google, and Adriene is your first result. The same goes for YouTube where she’s amassed 7.19 million subscribers. Her most popular video of all time is ‘Yoga for Beginners‘, which was uploaded six years ago. The 20 minute session has since attracted more than 29 million views, believed to be the most popular workout video on the Internet.
The million dollar question (literally – her net worth is estimated to be in the millions) therefore has to be: What makes her better than the others?
The Internet is overflowing with free exercise videos, never more so than at a time of widespread social isolation. Gyms are closed. Tensions are high. For some, time is available in abundance.
NEW 35 MIN PRACTICE! YOGA FOR VULNERABILITY. It is through my experience with Yoga With Adriene that I have come to notice many times over that the awareness of my own vulnerability has made me more aware of others’ vulnerability and more loving and receptive in general. Today, I invite you to join me for this FREE & BRAND NEW 35 minute practice that will support you during this time at home in the world… And invite you to connect to your self on a level that feels suitable for wherever this offering may find you. Come as you are, I will meet you there – fully. #fwfgNurture #yogawithadriene #findwhatfeelsgood “Vulnerability is the birthplace of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy, and creativity. It is the source of hope, empathy, accountability, and authenticity. If we want greater clarity in our purpose or deeper and more meaningful spiritual lives, vulnerability is the path.” @brenebrown