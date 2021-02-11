If you were born in the Year of the Ox, here are 3 things to be wary of.

Just a heads up, this is all a bit of a tongue in cheek. We're sure you'll have a fabulous year ahead even though Chinese astrologers say otherwise.

Tomorrow marks a very important date on the Chinese and south-east Asian calendar: Chinese New Year.

Tonight, families and friends will get together to celebrate Lunar New Year's Eve and say goodbye to the Year of the Rat. And tomorrow, celebrations will continue as the Year of the Ox begins.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, each year corresponds with an animal – either a rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. There are 12 animals for a 12-year cycle.

When we complete a 12-year cycle and the animal that corresponds to the year we’re born in rolls around, you will apparently have bad luck.

This means, if you were born on the Year of the Ox (in 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 or 2009), you're in for a... not so good year (sorry, we know 2020 was bad enough).

But you might be able to avoid that.

Here are three things to be wary of, if you were born on the Year of the Ox.