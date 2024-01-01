This is the skirt we're all going to be wearing this summer.





New year, not so new trend, because micro hemlines are a style that will never die out.

I'm talking about the type of skirt that I think is going to dominate in 2024: The mini.

Video via Mamamia.

More specifically, the mini wrap skirt.

While the mini skirt never really went anywhere, more recently it's been dominated by longer styles such as the midi and the maxi.

But this year, that's all about to change, because with high fashion designers such as Miu Miu and Versace sending their models down the runway in different variations of the mini, it's a sign that we're about to see it on the streets soon.

The origins of the mini skirt are a little blurry, with a lot of back and forth about who came up with it. However, there is one thing everyone can agree on, and it’s that no matter what era you turn to, the mini has always been used to make a statement.

While the length and overall purpose of the skirt has largely remained the same, it has gone through an evolution since the ‘60s. What started as an A-line style, quickly became edgier and more fitted towards the ‘90s.