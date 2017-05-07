CULT BUY: The skirt you're seeing everywhere this season.

You know how there are some seasons where clothing shopping doesn’t make you want to stick a fork in your face? Where, for once, the predominant trends are ones you actually want to wear?

I’m having one of those seasons. I’m loving the colours, the detailed sleeves and the wrap dresses, but the trend I’m most excited by is the pleated midi skirt.

My personal love affair with the garment began in 2015, when I bought a gold pleated one in New York — on a very good sale, to boot. It was so comfortable, flattering, low-key glam, and — most importantly for a party skirt — very swishy. I still feel amazing every single time I wear it.

This autumn/winter, I'm seeing similar takes on my skirt everywhere, and I'm not even mad. I'm just excited for everyone to join the cult, because the midi, in my opinion, doesn't discriminate.

Unlike a mini, it won't make you feel exposed or restrict your movement (here's to bending over without fear of flashing the neighbourhood); but it's not so long you feel like you've joined a religious cult.

It's also extremely versatile. You can wear it with a singlet and sandals/clogs for summer, a blouse and ankle boots or sneakers in the mid-seasons, and a jumper and longer boots in winter.

Designers of the world, this is my plea to you: PLEASE DON'T EVER STOP MAKING THESE SKIRTS. EVER.

Ahem.

To help you get on board, here are some of the gorgeous pleated midis available right now — in a variety of sizes, colours, and materials. (I'm Team Metallic, but there are plenty of more subtle options too.)

Society Plus Pixie Dust Pleated Skirt, $53.91 + shipping (sizes 14-20)