'I review s**t rentals online. Here are the worst things I've ever seen.'





Jordie Van Den Berg has a lot to say about shit rentals. Known as @purplepingers to his $140k TikTok followers, Jordie has amassed more than 3.5 million likes for his hilarious monotone take downs of the country’s worst rental properties.

“Looks like the owner strapped a disk sander to the bum of a dog with worms and just sort of scooted around for a couple of years,” he says, deadpan, into the camera, holding his trademark tiny microphone.

“It's a no from me to the mould feature wall,” he says in another.



Jordie’s videos are laugh-out-loud funny. But the rental properties he reviews are anything but.

There are missing sinks, ripped up tiles, rooms without windows, broken walls, leaks, cupboards without doors, and plenty of mould.

“I did a video at one place. I was there for an hour and was sick for two days afterwards. Literally because of the amount of mould in the place,” says Jordie.

"People were actually living there. They had constant rashes all over their bodies, they’d go away on holidays for a week just to feel better.”