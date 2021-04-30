The relationship between media and celebrities is an interesting one. Mutually beneficial, each needs the other for promotion, fame and ultimately... money.

But that doesn't mean it's always a happy relationship.

Interviews are a standard part of a celebrity (and journalists') life. They come with the job - until you become Beyonce - and most go by without incident.

The process of a celebrity interview is usually agreed upon well before the journo and the celeb meet face-to-face. There's lots of other people involved, and when it comes to promoting movies, TV shows and albums, it's usually agreed upon that questions don't stray too personal.

But all the planning in the world doesn't stop bad interviews. And gosh, there's something mesmerising about a bad interview (as long as you're not the reason it's going bad).

So simply because these scenarios are endlessly fascinating, here are six times celebrities walked out of interviews after a curly question or two.

Sarah, Duchess of York.

Australian 60 Minutes journalist Michael Usher interviewed Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a Fergie, a.k.a the Duchess of York, in 2013, in what Channel Nine then promoted as "the weirdest interview you'll ever see".

That didn't disappoint. It was weird as hell.

During the interview, Fergie scoffed, rolled her eyes and even demanded producers delete segments. Then she eventually had enough and stormed out.

The issue? Usher had played her the now-infamous footage of her discussing cash-for-royal access with British newspaper News of the World.

Even more bizarrely? She returned and was so frosty for the rest of the chat, it was actually quite funny.

Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton is an icon, and she was not too pleased about her It Girl credentials being called into question during a 2011 interview with Good Morning America.