11 Aussie reality shows that you’ve probably blocked from your memory.

For two decades, Australians have been obsessed with reality TV. Seriously, if it wasn’t for Married At First Sight, MasterChef, The Voice and Big Brother, what would we even have to talk about?

But for every hit, there’s been a bunch of flops. For some shows it was just a case of bad timing – for others, it was just a bad idea from the start.

Watch the trailer for this year's season of Big Brother Australia here. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 7

Here are 11 Aussie reality shows that you quite possibly don’t remember. In most cases, it’s probably for the best.

The Resort (2004)

Image: Channel 10.

The idea was that a group of hot young people would renovate and run a Fijian resort, and viewers would love the show so much that they would spend their own money to fly over to Fiji and stay there.

Sadly, after watching the hot young people screaming at each other to “open ya earballs”, viewers stayed home and switched channels. Host Jon Stevens had the brutal job of telling the contestants that it was all over.