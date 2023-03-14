In 2023 the typical working day looks very different from what it used to.
After years of lockdown and working from home, some of us have been able to stick to more flexible working arrangements, heading into the office either a few days a week or none at all.
But for women who continue to work from home, especially when their partners are in the office, another form of work can often creep in. It's the invisible, underappreciated type of work: cooking, cleaning and household admin. All of that fun stuff.
It's concerning when you consider the 2021 census found 15.9 per cent of women spent 15 to 29 hours on unpaid domestic work each week, compared to 8.1 per cent of men.
The disparity is even worse for those who spend over 30 hours on unpaid domestic work – 13.1 per cent of women and just 3.9 per cent of men.
With many of us continuing to work outside the office, even if part-time, we asked nine women whether working from home has impacted the division of labour in their house.
Here's what they had to say.
