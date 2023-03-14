For most women, working from home saw women take on more household work, leading some to set boundaries or even, return to the office.

"I definitely feel like the physical load of household things has fallen to me as I've been able to work from home. My partner can't work from home as a frontline shift worker, so our household organisation stuff around our dogs, errands (car admin and the post office) and other things like washing are naturally falling to me, due to the fact that I'm more 'around' to do it. We don't have kids in the mix, but I definitely feel it as a child-free person trying to be a corporate girly AND carry a higher load at home." - Michelle.

"My partner works from home way more than I do. He never does anything extra while working from home, so I have now tried to make sure I am the same." - Sherry.

"I have worked from home for a year now and while my husband and I are very good at dividing chores and both play a pretty equal role, the guilt I feel for being home more but the house being messy and untidier than I would like, is shocking. It is all internal, but I do feel like my house should be immaculate because I am almost always at home. It’s a tricky thing to navigate on particularly hard days or weeks." - Kirsty-leigh.

"I've found myself tidying up the house before work and doing washing before and after. Personally, I don't mind! It saves us having an argument about the house being messy or there being tonnes to wash. It doesn't take long so I actually prefer having those few moments to get that done thanks to working from home." - Charlie.

"Yes [I've been doing more household work] so I stopped working from home and went back into the office. My standard response now is, sorry I’m at work." - Gabrielle.

"In our house the chores are pretty evenly split but as I am working from home more, I do more of the washing and general tidying. My husband who works in health has shorter days (we are lucky) so he does more of the grocery pick ups and kid pickups... Being able to chuck a load of washing on quickly during my day keeps our household ticking over and means weekends are less manic." - Laura.