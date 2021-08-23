I tried 5 different productivity hacks for working from home. Here's what actually worked.

OKAY. I confess!

Working from home isn't built for me.

I know, I know. Flexible work conditions are a luxury, and hugely welcome to many.

It's a blessing to have the resources to be able to work from my own home, and as a single 20-year-old living in a fairly comfortable share house (yes, that means no family to distract me) who am I to complain?

Well, indulge me.

How are you? I'm Emma, I'm from Sydney, and you know what that means.

Nine weeks ago, I, among hundreds of thousands of others, was sent home from the office on a standard Friday afternoon for two weeks of working from home.

Easy enough.

It started off strong. I loved the novelty of working from home that meant pyjamas all day, working from the couch, bed or even outside if I so desired.

But two weeks turned to three, three turned to many, and here we are, nine weeks into a lockdown that doesn't look to be easing up anytime soon and boy has my output been suffering.

So I thought, now that I've got two months of practice under my belt, it's about time I whip those working from home muscles into shape with a good old challenge.

This week, I trialled five productivity hacks to see what would get my creative juices flowing.

But first, the work from home productivity basics:

Setting up an ~ergonomic~ workspace.

Remember that aforementioned Sydney share house that meant I didn't have to deal with family?

Well, it also meant no dining or kitchen table to set myself up at. No flat surface actually, if we don't count the coffee table.

This has never been an issue before, but towards the end of week one working from home, I noticed a worrying 'tech neck' emerging, so I caved and bought myself a second-hand desk and chair from Facebook Marketplace.