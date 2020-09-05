"Not everything can be solved." 34 women share their words of wisdom during a disastrous year.

We've all been taken on a rollercoaster this year. This rollercoaster not only broke down shortly after it started, began moving again for maybe one thrilling loop-de-loop, and then petered out to a pitiful chug once more — but it also didn’t have seatbelts. That’s right, quite literally... no one was prepared for this.

While we might not be able to predict what will happen next with the pandemic, we can look back on what’s passed and try to find those much sought-after silver linings.

With catastrophic consequences worldwide, nearly a million deaths, record unemployment rates and an ongoing mental health emergency, it may not sit right to be ‘looking for the positives’. People are still in hospital beds. And separated from loved ones. Or mourning them. It may feel a bit soon to be focusing on our own personal growth — as if s**t happens just for us to ~reflect on it~.

With that being said, we asked our Instagram audience for the one thing they’ve learnt this year.

Why?

Because we don’t know when the pandemic is going to end.

Because lessons learnt from this crisis can be applied to other situations we’re experiencing, too.

So here are 34 women sharing one thing they’ve learnt so far this year. Their words are anonymous.

1. Being in the ‘slow lane’ of life is great.

2. Cuddles from loved ones are worth their weight in gold.

3. Not everything can be solved with forceful determination. Sometimes we just have to wait.

4. Celebrate the small stuff and romanticise your everyday life.

5. It is possible to work from home.

6. That the simple ability to go and see family and friends trumps the ability to go to the gym.

7. Don’t save any material possessions a rainy day. The time is now!

8. I’m stronger than I believed possible.

9. The hustle isn’t the most important thing in life.

10. Patience is invaluable.