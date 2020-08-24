'This weekend broke me.' We asked 43 women how their mental health is right now. Really.

Six months into the coronavirus global health pandemic another emergency is picking up speed in Australia: a mental health crisis.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our lives, Lifeline is getting a call every 30 seconds.

That's about 90,000 calls a month, to one provider alone.

WATCH: Thank you to masks. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

From lockdowns and job losses, to grief and family breakdowns, everyone is dealing with their own set of unique, challenging circumstances right now.

Throw in the fact that we're being encouraged not to touch, socialise or be around others and it's easy to feel exceptionally alone.

Earlier this month, Victoria announced an additional $59 million in funding to boost the state's mental health services after admitting the state's system "wasn't fit for purpose" given the current circumstances.

The federal government has also announced extra funding, providing around $500 million to mental health supports, suicide prevention services, and mental health care via telehealth services since January.

But some experts say in the scheme of the crisis we're facing, those numbers are modest at best.

In an effort to check in on the women of Australia right now, we asked 43 in the Mamamia community: How are you doing, really?

Here's what they told us:

Anthea.

I suffer anxiety and I'm in Melbourne. ﻿How am I? Okay... but only just. I had an appointment with my psych in mid-July before it all went downhill COVID wise, and he suggested it would be okay to up my medication.

﻿I did at the end of July with great trepidation (I suffer bad initial effects), but thankfully the side effects were minor.

The last couple of days I've had small attacks, but nothing overwhelming. But it's so miserable and mundane down here, and I'm not in a good place mentally.

Tamara.

I live with anxiety and depression and have done so since a young age, but this year has been a constant bubbling away of anxiety that never seems to fade. Sometimes I notice it more, other times less, but it’s always present in the background. It impacts my patience, my focus, my health and my joy.